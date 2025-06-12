The world's richest billionaire has taken a hit to his wealth in 2025. Even after a year-to-date decline for Tesla Inc TSLA stock, Elon Musk is still significantly ahead of who is in second place and worth more than several of his automotive rivals combined.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person and gets the majority of his net worth from ownership stakes in the electric vehicle company, SpaceX, xAI and other ventures.

Musk currently ranks first as the world's richest with a wealth of $369 billion according to Bloomberg.

This is significantly ahead of the billionaire in second place, Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth an estimated $245 billion.

What's also interesting is that if you look at Musk's wealth, it’s worth more than several of the largest automotive companies combined.

Take this list, for example:

Stellantis NV STLA : $29.7 billion

: $29.7 billion Ford Motor Company F : $41.9 billion

: $41.9 billion General Motors Company GM : $47.4 billion

: $47.4 billion Toyota Motor Corporation TM : $238.2 billion

Add it up and it's a value of $357.2 billion. That means Musk is worth more than these four automotive companies combined, with $11.8 billion left over.

Why It's Important: Musk and Tesla have dominated the electric vehicle market in the U.S. and globally.

Tesla is worth over $1 trillion, even with recent struggles with delivery figures and demand.

A recent public feud between Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares of Tesla down significantly, marking the company’s biggest one-day market capitalization loss of $152 billion.

That drop also sent the wealth of Musk from $368 billion on June 4 to $335 billion on June 5.

Tesla stock and Musk's wealth have rebounded from that feud-related sell-off.

Tesla stock remains down 15.9% year-to-date.

Musk's wealth has taken a hit in 2025 with a $63.5 billion drop in his net worth over the year. This comes with Tesla stock falling, while other ventures of his such as Neuralink, xAI and SpaceX are seeing higher valuations.

Musk became the first person to have a net worth of more than $400 billion in late 2024 and he could be headed back to that figure if Tesla stock can rally on recent robotaxi news and turn positive on the year.

Photo: Shutterstock