The bad news for Tesla Inc TSLA and its shareholders continues in 2025, with a highly public feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump adding to question marks like demand, brand damage, and robotaxis.

A new survey shows whether investors are ready for Tesla to part ways with the dynamic CEO.

What Happened: Tesla stock suffered its largest one-day market capitalization decline with a $152 billion drop after Musk's feud with Trump.

The drop continues a highly volatile year for Tesla stock, with rises and falls related to Musk's push into politics and Trump’s 2024 election win.

While a close friendship between Trump and Musk was once viewed as a catalyst for Tesla’s stock price to go up, it also led to drops, with Tesla suffering brand damage and seeing protests due to Musk's political push.

A feud between Trump and Musk could send Tesla shares down even more in the future. Benzinga recently polled readers about the electric vehicle company’s future.

"The battle with Donald Trump could hurt Tesla’s brand value and image even more as the company looks to recover from a rough year that saw protests and declining sales. Do you think Tesla’s Board of Directors should replace Musk as CEO?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

No: 45%

Yes: 38%

Don't Know/Not Sure: 17%

The poll found a near majority aren't ready to see Tesla's Board of Directors move on from Musk with 45% saying No. While this was a near-majority, the answer of Yes followed close behind at 38%, with the remaining 17% of readers unsure of where they stood.

Why It's Important: A recent Wall Street Journal report suggested Tesla's board had discussed the possibility of moving on from Musk.

Musk has indicated that his time in the White House is over, and he will be spending significant time helping to shape Tesla’s future. This coincides with the launch of Robotaxis in Texas this month.

The Tesla CEO has said he plans to be at Tesla for at least five more years, which would mean the Board of Directors would have to make a change to get rid of him.

The board may be unwilling to get rid of the person who has meant so much to the company, even with recent controversy and high share price volatility.

Prediction market Polymarket currently has a 15% chance that Musk is out as the Tesla CEO In 2025. The odds hit 21% on June 5 as the feud with Trump escalated.

On the prediction market Kalshi, there is a 14% chance that Musk will be out as the Tesla CEO this year. The odds hit 21% on June 6.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 5, 2025, through June 9, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 212 adults.

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.