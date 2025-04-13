These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Agilon Health led mid-cap gains, soaring 37% after Bernstein’s upgrade and price target hike to $8.50.
- FDA reforms and tariff pauses boosted biotech and defense stocks like Certara (36%) and AeroVironment (31%).
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Agilon Health AGL shares jumped 36.87%. Bernstein analyst Amir Farahan upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price forecast from $3.3 to $8.5.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX stock escalated 35.85% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration news about animal testing.
- Certara Inc. CERT stock upped 35.18%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a major shift in evaluating monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs, emphasizing a transition from traditional animal testing.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares increased 31.06%, probably following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
- Sterling Infrastructure STRL shares increased by 30.61%, probably following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
- Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA shares rose 29.35%.
- Iamgold Corporation IAG shares were up 28.24%, probably as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
- Sibanye Stillwater SBSW shares were up 27.33% last week as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
- Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR stock upped 27.20%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares gained 26.84% after the company announced that the Phase 3 TRANSCEND trial met its primary endpoint. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX stock surged 22.34%. The company selected Cardinal Health to distribute Gozellix, a PSMA-PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, across the U.S.
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$145.604.77%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.97
Growth
2.13
Quality
42.08
Value
12.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
RXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.6725.7%
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$5.693.47%
CERTCertara Inc
$12.9723.4%
IAGIamgold Corp
$7.377.12%
LOARLoar Holdings Inc
$88.332.84%
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd
$10.748.70%
RYTMRhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
$59.552.97%
SBSWSibanye Stillwater Ltd
$4.3110.8%
STRLSterling Infrastructure Inc
$137.093.53%
TLXTelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$16.651.52%
