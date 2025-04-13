April 13, 2025 12:00 PM 2 min read

These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Agilon Health AGL shares jumped 36.87%. Bernstein analyst Amir Farahan upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price forecast from $3.3 to $8.5.
  2. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX stock escalated 35.85% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration news about animal testing.
  3. Certara Inc. CERT stock upped 35.18%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a major shift in evaluating monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs, emphasizing a transition from traditional animal testing.
  4. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares increased 31.06%, probably following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
  5. Sterling Infrastructure STRL shares increased by 30.61%, probably following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
  6. Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA shares rose 29.35%.
  7. Iamgold Corporation IAG shares were up 28.24%, probably as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
  8. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW shares were up 27.33% last week as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
  9. Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR stock upped 27.20%.
  10. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares gained 26.84% after the company announced that the Phase 3 TRANSCEND trial met its primary endpoint. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  11. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX stock surged 22.34%. The company selected Cardinal Health to distribute Gozellix, a PSMA-PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, across the U.S.

