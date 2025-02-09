February 9, 2025 9:45 AM 2 min read

AST SpaceMobile, Teladoc Health And IREN Are Among Top 10 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 3-Feb 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Kingsoft Cloud KC stock upped 34.77%.
  2. Oklo Inc. OKLO stock jumped 33.36%. Board member Chris Wright was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Energy on February 3, 2025. As a result, he has stepped down from Oklo's Board.
  3. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares escalated 30.98% after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and price forecast of $30.
  4. VNET Group, Inc. VNET shares surged 29.12%.
  5. Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares rose 27.46% after the company announced it would acquire Catapult Health in an all-cash $65 million transaction.
  6. GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares were up 25.68%. China recently raised tariffs on certain U.S. imports, and reports suggested that the U.S. is exploring adding Shein and Temu to the ‘forced labor' list.
  7. Magnite, Inc.'s MGNI stock gained 23.08% last week following a report indicating it signed a partnership with Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.
  8. SolarWinds Corporation SWI stock grew 23.05% after the company announced that Turn/River Capital would acquire it for  $4.4 billion.
  9. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF stock upped 22.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  10. IREN Limited IREN shares rose 22.02% last week after reporting it mined 525 Bitcoins BTC/USD in January.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

