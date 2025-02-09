AST SpaceMobile, Teladoc Health And IREN Are Among Top 10 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 3-Feb 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- AST SpaceMobile surged 30.98% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with a $30 target.
- Oklo jumped 33.36% following Chris Wright’s confirmation as U.S. Energy Secretary.
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Kingsoft Cloud KC stock upped 34.77%.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO stock jumped 33.36%. Board member Chris Wright was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Energy on February 3, 2025. As a result, he has stepped down from Oklo's Board.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares escalated 30.98% after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and price forecast of $30.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET shares surged 29.12%.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares rose 27.46% after the company announced it would acquire Catapult Health in an all-cash $65 million transaction.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares were up 25.68%. China recently raised tariffs on certain U.S. imports, and reports suggested that the U.S. is exploring adding Shein and Temu to the ‘forced labor' list.
- Magnite, Inc.'s MGNI stock gained 23.08% last week following a report indicating it signed a partnership with Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.
- SolarWinds Corporation SWI stock grew 23.05% after the company announced that Turn/River Capital would acquire it for $4.4 billion.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF stock upped 22.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- IREN Limited IREN shares rose 22.02% last week after reporting it mined 525 Bitcoins BTC/USD in January.
