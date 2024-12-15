Walgreens Boots Alliance, Alaska Air And RH Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (December 9-13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO stock rocketed 35.60% after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Patient Square Capital for approximately $4.1 billion.
- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS shares jumped 34.55% after the company announced topline data from its Phase 3 BROADWAY trial of Obicetrapib.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA gained 21.38% last week following a report from Sky News indicating that Sycamore Partners has approached various potential lenders to fund a possible acquisition of the company.
- NovoCure Limited NVCR stock rose 19.49%. Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $42.
- RH RH shares surged 18.60% after the company reported quarterly results and raised its guidance. Also, Baird maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $300 to $400.
- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PTVE stock upped 17.71% after the company announced it would merge with Novolex, in which Pactiv shareholders would receive $18.00 per share in cash.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK shares escalated 15.70%.
- ReNew Energy Global plc RNW stock rose 15.47% after the company announced it received a $7.07 share buyout proposal from a consortium including Masdar, CPP Investments, ADIA and founder Sumant Sinha to acquire the remaining share capital.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK stock was up 15.15% after the company unveiled “Alaska Accelerate,” a strategy to boost profitability and issued a strong FY25 outlook. Analysts boosted the price target on the stock.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN stock upped 13.82%. Wolfe Research initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and a price forecast of $28.
