Archer Aviation, Hims & Hers Health And Urban Outfitters Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov 25-Nov 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares skyrocketed 65.57% last week.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK stock jumped 49.61% after rival Biohaven Ltd.'s BHVN taldefgrobep for spinal muscular atrophy failed its Phase 3 study.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR shares escalated 42.40% after it entered into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT for multiple clinical and preclinical siRNA programs.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN stock surged 38.99% after the company reported first-quarter results and several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares upped 33.42% in response to President-elect Donald Trump's plans to nominate Marty Makary to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN stock grew 33.38%. The company recently announced the deployment of its conversational AI agent, Amelia, at Apivia Courtage as part of the AEMA Group.
- Joby Aviation, Inc.'s JOBY stock upped 31.62% after Toyota Motor Corp TM invested half a billion dollars in it.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares increased 30.43% after the company reported third-quarter earnings and several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
