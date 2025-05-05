'You've Got To Check Emotions At The Door:' Warren Buffett Offers Timeless Investing Wisdom Amid Market Turmoil

Warren Buffett made headlines at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s BRK BRK 60th annual shareholders meeting with plans to step down as CEO and insights on market volatility, as the conglomerate’s value reached a record $1.16 trillion despite broader market declines.

What Happened: Buffett, 94, announced he would hand over the reins to Greg Abel by year-end while maintaining his ownership stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

The legendary investor, who appeared in good health despite using a cane, downplayed recent market volatility. “What has happened in the last 30, 45, 100 days is really nothing,” Buffett said. “This is not a huge move. This has not been a dramatic bear market or anything of the sort.”

Berkshire’s stock has climbed about 19% this year while the S&P 500 has fallen 3.3%. The conglomerate now holds approximately $347 billion in cash, exceeding the cash holdings of Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Over the past year, Berkshire has reduced its Apple holdings from 915 million shares to 300 million and trimmed Bank of America Corp. BAC from 1 billion to 680 million shares.



See also: Dave Ramsey Blasts Budget Slackers Who Bail On 401(k)s During Market Turmoil: ‘Short‑Term Temper Tantrums’

Why It Matters: Buffett’s succession plan marks the end of an era for one of the world’s successful investors, while his market outlook provides valuable perspective for investors navigating uncertainty.

Drawing on six decades of experience that included three periods when Berkshire’s stock halved, Buffett emphasized emotional discipline. “People have emotions, but you’ve got to check them at the door when you invest,” he advised.

Loading... Loading...

His patient approach with Berkshire’s substantial cash reserves signals strategic positioning, as he anticipates the company will eventually be “bombarded with offerings that we will be glad we have the cash for”—a reminder to investors that maintaining liquidity during volatility can create future advantages.



Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

