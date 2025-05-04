May 4, 2025 2:19 PM 2 min read

Want To Invest Like Warren Buffett? Here's What You're Probably Missing

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Outgoing CEO Warren Buffett’s investment strategy continues to yield significant gains, with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK stocks trading near record highs despite market volatility.

Buffett’s investment strategy has resulted in a 17% year-to-date rally for Berkshire Hathaway last week, a stark contrast to the S&P 500’s 5% decline.

The 94-year-old billionaire investor has consistently championed long-term, fundamentals-based investing. His successful investment decisions, such as a perfectly timed massive investment in Apple Inc. AAPL in 2016, which has since soared over 800%, have significantly increased his wealth.

According to a data by Bloomberg, Buffett is currently the sixth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $166 billion.

Other successful investments include long-held stocks like Coca-Cola Co. KO, which has risen about 15% this year, and Verisign Inc. VRSN, an internet stock that has soared 35% year-to-date.

Also Read: Warren Buffett Warns Tariffs Could Backfire on Economy, Says, ‘Trade Should Not Be A Weapon. It’s A Big Mistake, I Don’t Think It’s Wise’

Despite Buffett’s shift into the role of chairman and non-executive chairman, his investment philosophy continues to guide Berkshire Hathaway’s decisions, cementing his legendary status among investors.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

His strategy of long-term, fundamentals-based investing has proven to be a successful approach, as evidenced by the significant gains of Berkshire Hathaway stocks.

This strategy has not only weathered market volatility but has also led to substantial wealth accumulation for Buffett, making him one of the richest people in the world.

Buffett’s successful investments in companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, and Verisign underscore his ability to identify stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

These investments have not only yielded significant returns but have also contributed to the overall performance of Berkshire Hathaway, further solidifying Buffett’s reputation as a savvy investor.

Read Next

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q1 2025 Earnings Plunge Amid Tariff Concerns, Operating Profit Fell 14%, Cash Hit A Record

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$205.04-3.88%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.92
Growth
44.92
Quality
85.57
Value
7.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$71.670.53%
VRSN Logo
VRSNVeriSign Inc
$284.091.57%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMarketsAppleBerkshire HathawayEconomystock valueWarren Buffett
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved