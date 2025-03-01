Consumer Tech News (Feb 24-Feb 28): Australian Regulators Fined Telegram A$1 Million, Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Siri & More

President Donald Trump took to social media to praise Apple Inc. AAPL for its record $500 billion investment in the U.S.

Technology

Australia's online safety regulator fined messaging platform Telegram about 1 million Australian dollars ($640,000) for failing to respond on time to an inquiry into measures preventing the spread of child abuse and extremist content.

Read: ByteDance’s AI Business Helps Boost Valuation Past $400 Billion Even As US TikTok Business Risks Loom

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC CEO Adam Aron said that the world’s biggest streamers are rethinking their approach to the big screen—Apple and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN are fully on board, but Netflix Inc. NFLX still needs convincing.

Smartphones

Apple may soon integrate Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG Google Gemini into Siri. Apple Intelligence, introduced with iOS 18, currently allows Siri to direct requests to OpenAI’s ChatGPT for more contextual responses.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring M4 chips in March.

Apple is working to fix a bug in its AI-powered dictation system after iPhone users reported that saying “racist” caused the word “Trump” to appear briefly before correcting itself.

Apple is reportedly developing a smart home doorbell with MagSafe and Face ID — though it may not hit the market until late 2025 or beyond.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Chegg, Inc. CHGG sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, alleging that its AI-generated search overviews are unfairly using publishers’ content, reducing site traffic, and threatening the future of online publishing.

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, briefly halted responses that suggested he and Donald Trump were spreading misinformation.

Amazon.com, Inc. unveiled a comprehensive guide to help job seekers navigate its rigorous hiring process—an approach rooted in founder Jeff Bezos' long-standing belief that hiring the right people is critical to a company's success.