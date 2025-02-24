Apple May Soon Integrate Google's Gemini In Siri, Shows iOS 18.4 Leak

Apple Inc. AAPL may soon integrate Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini into Siri.

What Happened: Apple Intelligence, introduced with iOS 18, currently allows Siri to direct requests to OpenAI's ChatGPT for more contextual responses.

A new backend update in iOS 18.4 beta, discovered by code researcher Aaron Perris on X, now includes references to both "Google" and "OpenAI" under third-party AI model options.

Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5Lj — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025

Why It Matters: Last year in June at the WWDC24, Apple software executive Craig Federighi hinted that Apple may integrate other AI models, including Google Gemini.

While the leak doesn't confirm an immediate rollout, it suggests that Gemini integration could arrive in a later iOS 18 update or possibly iOS 19. Apple is also expected to launch its own AI-driven Siri model with iOS 19.

In January, it was reported that Apple decided to collaborate with Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. BABA to enhance AI features in China. This partnership could help Apple regain its competitive edge in the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Google in December introduced Gemini 2.0, Veo 2, and Imagen 3 for video and image generation, alongside a quantum computing breakthrough with its Willow chip.

Last month, CEO Sundar Pichai also hinted that Google could soon explore monetization strategies for its Gemini AI, including the potential introduction of ads.

