Apple's Smart Doorbell May Feature MagSafe, Face ID, And Smart Lock Integration: But You Won't See It Anytime Soon

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing a smart home doorbell with MagSafe and Face ID — though it may not hit the market until late 2025 or beyond.

What Happened: A new leak from X user Kosutami suggests that Apple's rumored smart doorbell could feature MagSafe.

More hint: MagSafe on your door, it rings https://t.co/skvI0BqRnx — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) February 25, 2025

Previously, it was reported that Apple has been working on a smart doorbell to compete with Amazon's Ring. The device is still in early development, but sources suggest it could integrate with HomeKit-enabled smart locks, allowing users to unlock their doors using Face ID.

Why It Matters: The global smart home market was worth $75.36 billion in 2020. It is projected to surpass $423.95 billion by 2028. This represents a 24.10% compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2028, according to Vantage Market Research.

Apple has also been reportedly developing a new smart home device called “HomePad” — a hybrid of a HomePod and an iPad. The company may unveil it this year.

9to5Mac discovered mentions of this product in the first iOS 18.4 beta released last week.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock