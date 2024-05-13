The Magnificent Seven: Here's How You Can Profit From Their Dividend Programs

Loading... Loading...

All but two of the Magnificent Seven — Microsoft Corp MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Alphabet Inc GOOGLGOOG, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc META and Tesla Inc TSLA — issue dividends.

As an investor in these companies, here is how much you (and others) could stand to gain.

Microsoft Dividend: Microsoft will issue a dividend of 75 cents per share at a 0.74% yield on May 15. Its dividend yield has slowly trickled down in recent quarters even as the company raised its dividend from 68 cents to 75 cents in late 2023. Former CEO Steve Ballmer and founder Bill Gates are largest shareholders in Microsoft according to the latest SEC and Microsoft filings.

Apple Dividend: Apple issued a dividend of 25 cents per share at a 0.59% yield on May 10. While Apple has had a rocky year, the company increased its dividend in the first quarter by a cent. According to Yahoo Finance, Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK holds approximately 5.8% of Apple’s shares even after recently trimming its position. While CEO Warren Buffett famously does not pay dividends out of Berkshire earnings, he enjoys the dividend payments from several of his holdings.

Nvidia Dividend: Nvidia issued a dividend of 4 cents per share at a 0.02% yield on March 5. Its dividend has remained constant amid its ballooning share price and rapid growth. Co-founder and CEO Jen Hsun Huang is the largest individual shareholder of Nvidia with approximately 3% of shares.

Alphabet Dividend: Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend on April 25. The dividend, to be paid out on June 10, is 20 cents per share at a 0.5% yield. Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the largest shareholders of Alphabet, according to SEC filings.

Amazon Dividend: Amazon has never issued a dividend. Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos repeatedly insisted on the importance of reinvestment in the company as part of his “Day One” philosophy even as the company reigns in billions in profit.

Meta Platforms Dividend: Meta Platforms paid out its first-ever dividend of 50 cents per share at a 0.51% yield on Feb. 21. Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is estimated to profit $700 million annually from Meta’s dividend program. Zuckerberg is the largest shareholder of Meta.

TSLA Dividend: Tesla has never issued a dividend and intends to reinvest profits for the foreseeable future.

