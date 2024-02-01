Mark Zuckerberg Set To Pocket $700M Annually As Meta Declares First-Ever Dividend

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc META announces inaugural dividend, potentially yielding CEO Mark Zuckerberg an estimated annual payout of $700 million.

What Happened: Meta has communicated its decision to reward investors with a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share for Class A and B common stock, commencing in March, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. With a stake of about 350 million shares, Zuckerberg is estimated to receive close to $175 million each quarter before taxes.

The dividend announcement signifies Meta’s outlook on growth, as tech firms on a rapid growth trajectory often skip dividends, preferring to reinvest profits into new product development or high-priced acquisitions. However, Meta’s acquisition opportunities are dwindling due to regulatory pushback, even as it continues to invest substantially in artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Apple Vision Pro Hits Stores Friday: iPhone-Like Frenzy Missing For AR Headset, But Analysts Expect 500K-600K Sales This Year

Following a staff cut of nearly 21,000 and a shift in focus, Meta saw its stock value almost triple in 2023. The introduction of the dividend, coupled with an extra $50 billion in share buybacks, might secure more investor patience for Zuckerberg’s long-term bets on AI and the metaverse.

Why It Matters: The news of Zuckerberg’s substantial annual earnings from Meta’s inaugural dividend comes on the heels of his significant wealth increase in 2023. Zuckerberg added a whopping $84 billion to his net worth in 2023, taking his total wealth to $139.1 billion.

Moreover, Meta’s journey to its debut dividend payout has been marked by remarkable resilience. Despite a massive 77% drop between September 2021 and November 2022, the social media giant bounced back and even soared to new heights. Meta’s stock had to climb an incredible 346% to reach its current record highs, crossing a market cap of $1 trillion.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue of $40.11 billion, which was up 25% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $39.17 billion. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta's stock surged by 15.22% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Read Next: If You Invested $1000 In Microsoft When Windows Vista Was Introduced 17 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Mark Zuckerberg Meta CEO. Image made via photos on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.