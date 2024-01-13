Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Alibaba, Boeing And Cathie Wood Reveals How Much Bitcoin She Personally Owns

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

All three major indexes ended the week higher as the S&P 500 increased by 1.8%, the Nasdaq by 3.1%, and the Dow by 0.3%.

The Consumer Price Index rose to 3.4% YoY in December, surpassing November's 3.1% and the expected 3.2%, and signaling potential impacts on financial markets and Federal Reserve policies.

In banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM reported strong earnings with a positive net interest income outlook despite economic concerns, while Bank of America Corp. BAC experienced a 10% revenue decline, Wells Fargo & Company WFC saw a 9% profit increase but expects lower future revenue, and Citigroup Inc C faced reduced revenue and announced significant job cuts amid restructuring.

The week's highlight was the SEC's approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking a significant milestone for Bitcoin by broadening its investor base.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Microsoft Back On Top, Dethrones Apple As World's Most Valuable Company" by Chris Katje, highlights that Microsoft Corporation MSFT has surpassed Apple Inc AAPL to become the world's most valuable company, driven by its investments in artificial intelligence.

"'Credits To The Tesla Team:' Elon Musk Applauds His Workers As EV Giant Eclipses Legacy Automakers' Sales Growth Over 8 Years" by Shanthi Rexaline, highlights Elon Musk's praise for the Tesla team as the company outperformed legacy automakers in U.S. sales growth from 2015 to 2023.

"Cathie Wood Reveals How Much Bitcoin She Owns Personally For First Time", by Mehab Qureshi, reports that Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management, disclosed that at least 25% of her financial net worth, excluding her firm and real estate, is invested in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The Bears

"Congresswoman Laurel Lee Sells Alibaba Stock After Criticizing China: Why Her Trade Is Drawing Scrutiny" by Chris Katje, discusses the scrutiny over Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) selling her Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock amid her criticism of China and her role on a cybersecurity subcommittee.

"'Ethereum Killer' Solana Plummets 12%, Max Keiser Says 'Rug Pull Has Begun'" by Mehab Qureshi, reports a 12% drop in Solana SOL/USD, with broadcaster Max Keiser suggesting the beginning of a "rug pull" following the cryptocurrency's recent hype and airdrop-driven surge.

"Boeing Faces 'Reputational Minefield' After Midair Door Blowout: 4 Analysts On Collateral Damage From 737 MAX 9 Grounding" by Surbhi Jain, discusses how Boeing Co BA is grappling with regulatory scrutiny and potential reputational damage following a door blowout incident on an Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK-operated 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

