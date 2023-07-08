Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The past week saw a downturn for all three major indices with the S&P 500 down by 1.16%, the Nasdaq losing 0.92% and the Dow registering a 1.96% fall, marking the market's worst performance since March.

Friday's June jobs report presented a mixed economic picture with a dip in unemployment to 3.6% but fewer-than-expected job additions at 209,000. Meanwhile, average wages in June rose by 12 cents or 0.4%. Given this weaker employment data, traders have reduced their expectations for a second Fed interest rate hike in September from 27% to 22%, despite a late July hike still being widely anticipated.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Laser Eyes: Why Jim Cramer Says Everyone Will Have Apple Vision," by Adam Eckert, reports that, despite production delays and reduced volume expectations for Apple Inc.'s AAPL upcoming Vision Pro headset, Jim Cramer believes the device will be a game changer for experiences, particularly live events, and will be widely adopted once available.

"Rivian Shares Rev Up For 8th Straight Winning Session: What's Fueling The Rally?," by Shanthi Rexaline, highlights that Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares are set for their eighth consecutive gain, driven by strong Q2 deliveries and a charging partnership with Tesla, Inc. TSLA, as noted by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who maintains an "Outperform" rating on the stock.

"Elon Musk Reiterates He'll Eat McDonald's Happy Meal On Live TV If Dogecoin Adoption By Golden Arches Happens," by Mehab Qureshi, reports that Elon Musk has confirmed he will eat a McDonald's Happy Meal on live TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment, in response to a proposal by Twitter user DogeDesigner.

The Bears

"Tesla Analyst Sees No Victory For Bears From Cybertruck, But Points To This As Real Concern," by Shanthi Rexaline, discusses Needham's Chris Pierce's neutral stance on Tesla, Inc. TSLA, citing concerns over the company's decision to open its Supercharger network to other OEMs, which he believes could negatively impact unit volumes, despite strong Q2 delivery numbers and the upcoming Cybertruck launch.

"Disney Box Office Troubles: Will 2023 Be The First Year Since 2014 To Miss This Major Milestone?," by Chris Katje, discusses concerns that The Walt Disney Company DIS may miss the $1 billion box office milestone for the first time since 2014, despite having several high-grossing films in 2023, due to underperforming releases and changing market conditions.

"China's Restrictions On Semiconductor Metals, Biden's Cloud Computing Ban: Which Companies Are In The Line Of Fire?," by Natan Ponieman, discusses the potential impact of China's new export restrictions on semiconductor metals and the Biden administration's proposed cloud computing ban, which could affect companies like Ciena Corporation CIEN, Infinera Corp. INFN, Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT.

