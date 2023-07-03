Benzinga Twitter Followers Picked This Stock To Outperform In 2023 — And So Far They're Right

The market has shown signs of a recovery for 2023 with major indexes trading higher through the first six months of the year. The positive returns come after 2022 saw the S&P 500 post its worst annual loss since 2008.

What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 Global ETF SPY was down 19.2% in 2022, its worst loss since 2008.

Many of the largest companies by market capitalization saw shares fall in 2022 alongside the overall market and as high growth stocks saw valuations questioned by investors.

Among the losers in 2022 were:

Apple Inc AAPL: -27%

Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL: -34%

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: -51%

Tesla Inc TSLA: -69%

Benzinga polled its followers on Twitter to ask which of the four high-growth, large-cap technology stocks would bounce back the most in 2023.

Tesla was the winner, getting 44% of the vote for the question, “Which stock will have the best 2023 performance?”

The results were:

Apple: 19.6%

Tesla: 44.2%

Amazon: 18.5%

Alphabet: 17.7%

Related Link: 15 Stocks Up, 15 Stocks Down: A Look At The Dow Jones Industrial Average Halfway Through 2023

What’s Next: Here’s a look at the year-to-date returns of the four stocks from the poll based on June 30 closing prices:

Tesla: +142.2%

Apple: +55.1%

Amazon: +51.8%

Alphabet: +36.3%

Benzinga's Twitter followers correctly picked Tesla for the top spot so far in 2023 and impressively chose the correct order through fourth place.

Tesla was a popular pick given it being the biggest decliner of the four in 2022 and could have been a good bet due to increased attention to electric vehicles and production in 2023.

Analysts continue to be impressed with Apple’s growth story moving forward and think the company can keep soaring past its already impressive $3 trillion valuation.

Tesla is set to deliver its first Cybertrucks later this year.

With a large lead through the first six months of 2023, Tesla could be hard to beat for the other three stocks and would make Benzinga’s Twitter followers right in this particular poll.

Be sure to follow Benzinga on Twitter for more questions and polls for readers.

Read Next: Exclusive: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In June

Photo: Shutterstock