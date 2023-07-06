Jim Cramer Does Not 'Like The Feel' As Market Rally Stalls: Time To Laugh Or Panic?

The equity market has shown resilience in the face of economic and geopolitical challenges, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 Index reaching 15-month highs. However, some market commentators, like CNBC’s Jim Cramer, expressed caution.

What Happened: Cramer tweeted on Thursday about his reservations, stating, “I still don’t like the feel.”

"This is a moment where individuals are taking stock and pros are taking profits after so much money came in from the sidelines," he said.

While some Twitter users interpreted this as a buy signal, considering Cramer’s past record, others remain skeptical.

"So, a buy signal then. Thanks,” one user on Twitter replied.

Why It Matters: The Fed’s hawkish minutes on Wednesday triggered a global market plunge, raising concerns about a potential market retreat in the U.S.

Economic data releases, including labor market readings and private sector activity data, will heavily influence market sentiment leading up to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on July 25 and July 26.

Four labor market readings and two private sector activity data are due on Thursday.

Bullish analysts highlight historical trends of a strong first half leading to a better second half, while skeptics warn of a possible recession or hard landing. The market remains divided, and investors are closely monitoring incoming data for signals of future market direction.

