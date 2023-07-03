Elon Musk Reiterates He'll Eat McDonald's Happy Meal On Live TV If Dogecoin Adoption By Golden Arches Becomes A Reality

Elon Musk has once again confirmed eating a McDonald’s Happy Meal on live television if the fast-food giant adopts Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment.

What Happened: This follows a Twitter exchange between Musk and DogeDesigner, who on Sunday proposed the idea of Musk consuming a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s embraced the popular cryptocurrency.

In response to DogeDesigner’s tweet, Musk replied with a “Yes.” This interaction revived the conversation that began back in January 2022 when Musk initially made the offer.

Why It Matters: Despite Dogecoin gaining momentum and recognition throughout 2021, with endorsements by prominent figures like Mark Cuban and Musk himself, widespread adoption by a majority of retailers is yet to be seen.

While companies such as Tesla have incorporated Dogecoin as a payment option, McDonald’s has yet to follow suit.

In contrast, competitors like Burger King and Mr. Beast Burger have leveraged Dogecoin acceptance as part of their marketing strategies.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.068, up 1.75% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

