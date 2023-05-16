Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Sells 20% Stake In Berkshire Hathaway

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest and most influential philanthropic organizations, sold 20% of its stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B), as per its latest 13F filing issued Monday.

The divestiture reflects a potential shift in the foundation’s investment strategy, though it still retained a significant holding in the multinational conglomerate, representing 16.67% of its portfolio, down from 21.35% with a market value of around $6.07 billion.

Although the foundation reduced its stake in the conglomerate, there were no changes to its holdings in Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Canadian National Railway CNI and Waste Management, Inc WM, which are the three other most significant positions in its portfolio. It completely sold Weber Inc (WEBR); it is no longer traded.



Microsoft, the largest position, accounts for 31.05% of the total portfolio, with a market value of approximately $11.32 billion.

Despite the sale, the foundation continued to maintain a diverse investment strategy across various sectors, including information technology, transports, finance, industrials, materials and consumer staples.

Interestingly, despite the changes, the foundation didn't make new investments this quarter. Instead, it maintained its existing positions and increased cash reserves by selling a portion of its Berkshire stake.

Bill Gates was seen at Berkshire's annual investor conference on May 6.



