Bill Ackman Is Long The American Wallet: Big Bets On Lowe's, Chipotle And Others

Pershing Square Holdings founder Bill Ackman affirmed a bullish stance on the consumer discretionary sector Monday, with his latest 13F filing showing some of his top holdings are betting on the consumers’ wallets.

What Happened: At the top of the list, Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW accounted for 19.64% of Pershing Square Holdings’ portfolio, despite a 3% decrease in shares held. The 10,036,114 shares were valued at approximately $2 billion at the end of the quarter. Lowe’s was first added to the portfolio in the second quarter of 2018, with an estimated average price paid of $100.36 per share.



Coming in second, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG represented 17.21% of the portfolio. Pershing Square held 1,029,186 shares, valued at $1.76 billion, even after a 6% decrease in shares. Ackman’s firm has been a shareholder since the third quarter of 2016, initially purchasing at an estimated price of $435.71 per share.

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, the company behind Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes, represented 15.90% of the firm’s portfolio. Ackman made no change in QSR holdings, maintaining 24,194,166 shares valued at $1.62 billion.

Other notable positions included Hilton Hotels Corporation HLT and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited CP, representing 12.82% and 11.48% of the portfolio, respectively.

Ackman opened a new position in Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, with more than 10 million shares combined, making up over 10% of the portfolio.



