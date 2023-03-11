Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Salesforce, Roblox, Dell and A Stock Taking A Big Hit Over SVB Collapse

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Marc Benioff Is Fighting to Put Salesforce Back on Top. The Ultimate Salesman Has to Learn a New Game," Andy Serwer looks at how Salesforce CRM CEO Marc Benioff is taking steps to position the company for future success.

"Roblox Stock Has a ‘New Narrative’ as Analyst Raises Rating," by Connor Smith, outlines why a Jeffries analyst upgraded Roblox RBLX from a Hold to a Buy and increased his price target.

In "Dell Could Be Tech’s Cheapest Stock. The Discount Is Unlikely to Last," Eric Savitz writes that Dell Technologies Inc DELL is one of the statistically cheapest tech stocks at the moment and the company's outlook is better than most think.

"Sunrun’s Connection to SVB May Be Hurting Its Stock," by Avi Salzman, looks at how Sunrun Inc RUN is being impacted by regulators shutting down SVB Financial Group's SVIB Silicon Valley Bank.

In "After Disney and Salesforce, What Activists May Target Next," Carleton English looks at companies that are underperforming their sectors and that may become attractive to activist investors, including eBay Inc EBAY, Whirlpool Corporation WHR and Kellogg Company K.

At the time of this writing, the author had a position in PayPal.

Photo: Unsplash