Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Apple, Disney, Pfizer And Tesla's Price Cuts Are Leading To Growth

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Pfizer Is Moving Beyond Covid. Why Its Stock Is a Buy," by Andrew Bary, looks at the many reasons Pfizer Inc PFE remains an attractive investment moving beyond Covid, including the company's potential deals and share buybacks.

In "Tech Stocks Are Soaring Despite Weak Earnings. Here’s What It Means," Eric Savitz looks at why technology stocks are flying high so far in 2023, despite earnings reports from companies like Apple Inc AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc META that may raise some concerns for what's ahead.

"Disney Activist Focuses on Ouster of One Director," by Carleton English, details the efforts by activist hedge fund Trian Partners to get its co-founder Nelson Peltz on Walt Disney Co's DIS board, and the media and entertainment conglomerate’s response.

In "Activision Blizzard to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Investigation," Connor Smith writes that Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges related to an SEC investigation into the company’s disclosure procedures for workplace misconduct complaints.

"Tesla Bucks Industry Trend, China Sales Grow With Price Cuts. The Stock Rises," by Al Root, explains how Tesla Inc's TSLA price cuts in China helped stimulate demand, with January delivery numbers in the country up 18% from December.

