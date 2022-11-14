What 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Did This Republican Senator Sell?

Sen. Shelley Capito (R-WV) is a member of the U.S. Congress and has made at least 80 trades in the past three years, with Wells Fargo & Co WFC being her top-traded stock, typically filed under her spouse, Charles (Charlie) Capito.

Capito, who has been in office as a senator since 2015, has faced controversy over her and her husband's trades in the past.

In 2012, when Capito was a member of the House of Representatives and was running for reelection, her Democrat challenger, Howard Swint, accused her of alleged insider trading when she dumped between $100,000 and $250,000 of Citigroup C on Nov. 18, 2008, with the stock losing 23% of its value the next day, reported Corporate Crime Reporter. This was during the Great Recession.

Today, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Steve Daines want to ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

Here are three of the dividend-paying stocks Sen. Capito recently sold.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH is offering a dividend yield of 1.27% or $6.60 per share annually, conducting quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for 12 consecutive years.

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. at the end of 2021.

Capito sold a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group at $521.88 per share on Oct. 17, filed under her spouse.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is offering a dividend yield of 1.12% or $2.72 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a stellar track record of increasing its dividends for 17 consecutive years.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software, and after it acquired Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI for $95 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion it is better positioned to capture profit from the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment, video games.

Capito sold a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Microsoft at $237.53 per share on Oct. 17, filed under her spouse.

Apple Inc. AAPL is offering a dividend yield of 0.61% or 92 cents per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for nine consecutive years.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others.

Capito sold a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Apple at $142.41 per share on Oct. 17, filed under her spouse.

Source: Sales figures via Capital Trades

Photo: Unsplash