Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company ​​TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.

In The Wall Street Journal's "Microsoft’s Real Game With Activision," Dan Gallagher writes that Microsoft Corp MSFT should declare that "Call of Duty" will remain on the Playstation forever, as the industry anticipates the impact of its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.

In Bloomberg's "Leaked Study Shows Exxon, Partners Overspent by $138 Billion," Kevin Crowley details an analysis that finds that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM oil and natural gas projects between 1998 and 2017 cost $138 billion more than expected due to mismanagement and poor planning.

"Deutsche Bank Settles Jeffrey Epstein Vetting Lawsuit for $26 Million," by Bloomberg's Robert Burnson, details the $26.25 million Deutsche Bank AG DB agreed to pay to settle a lawsuit involving its vetting process of clients, including Jeffrey Epstein.

In Barron's "Elliott Is the Last True Big Activist. What Investors Should Know," Carelton English looks at the track record of Paul Singer's Elliott Management, as the firm has taken a nearly 2% stake in PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.

"Ford Stock Is Still a Buy, Despite Supply Issues. Here’s Why," by Barron's Al Root, notes that even as Ford Motor Co F acknowledged continuing parts shortages this week, investors don't seem particularly concerned.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.