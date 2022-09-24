Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.

The reaction was swift, as all three major indices dropped lower for the remainder of the week. The S&P 500 finished the week down 4.07%, the Dow Industrial Average dropped by 3.69%, and the Nasdaq Composite had the biggest weekly loss at 4.15%.

Investors remain cautious and are anticipating further Fed rate hikes as the central bank attempts to bring inflation under control, a point reiterated by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"That iPhone May Not Cost You $1,000: A 'Sticky Ecosystem' Is A Boon For Cell Phone Carriers," by Wayne Duggan, points out that Apple Inc's AAPL newly released iPhone 14 models may be more affordable than many shoppers expect, thanks to a variety of carrier promotions.

In "ANOTHER Meme Stock?! This One Is Up 150% In The Last Month," AJ Fabino writes about why the attention of meme stock traders has now turned to Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA, causing the stock to climb 150% in the past month.

"Why Josh Brown Expects Netflix To 'Leapfrog' Disney With Microsoft's Help," by Adam Eckert, explains why Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown picked up shares of Netflix Inc NFLX this week, saying "the fundamental catalyst is in front of us."

The Bears

"After Workplace Safety, Pay And Unionization Concerns, A Study Claims Amazon Is Hiring Hazardous Trucking Companies," by Anusuya Lahiri, looks at a new report that finds that as Amazon.com Inc AMZN rapidly built a sprawling network to move merchandise, many of the trucking companies hired by the tech giant were more dangerous than their peers.

In "Bad Dog?! Jim Cramer Shorts Stock He Named His Dog After," Adam Eckert writes that after being an NVIDIA Corp NVDA bull for years, Jim Cramer recently explained why he's "concerned" about the company, and outlined a bearish take on the stock.

"Could Tesla's Latest Recall Mark Its Biggest To Date?" by Anusuya Lahiri, details the recall by Tesla Inc TSLA on 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch.

