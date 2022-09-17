Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.

"The Over-55 Crowd Is Key to U.S. Workforce Growth. So Is the Over-75 Crowd," by Barron's Megan Cassella, looks at estimates that Americans over the age of 55 will take about half of all new jobs created in the next decade.

Bloomberg's "Meta, Nvidia Pummeled in Nasdaq 100’s Worst Week in 8 Months," by Jeran Wittenstein, explains why big tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc META and NVIDIA Corp NVDA may be in for more pain until inflation simmers down.

In "Crypto Speculation Falls Out of Favor With Game Studios," Bloomberg's Emily Nicolle looks at why video game developers are becoming cautious about bringing NFTs onto their platforms.

The Wall Street Journal's "Abbott Faces Competition From Heart Valve Device Cleared by FDA," by Peter Loftus, details a new study that finds that a new heart valve repair device from Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW is just as effective as the market-leading device from Abbott Laboratories ABT.

In "Climbing Interest Rates Fuel Stablecoin War as Binance Makes Move on Rivals," The Wall Street Journal's Vicky Ge Huang and Caitlin Ostroff write that the battle for the stablecoin market is intensifying with the latest efforts by the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance.

