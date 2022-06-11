Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Roku, Carnival, Disney, Coinbase And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May consumer price index report on Friday, and the markets responded badly. The report showed prices rising 8.6%, the highest level since 1981.

It was the worst week for the three indexes in months, as the S&P 500 fell 5.05% and Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.60%, marking the worst weekly loss for the two indexes since January. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 4.58%, which is its 10th negative weekly session in the past 11 weeks.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Why This Investor Says Amazon Stock Is 'Worth More Than It's Trading For' Following Split," by Adam Eckert, looks at why Boston Private's Shannon Saccocia says Amazon.com Inc's AMZN stock is poised to outperform the overall market.

"Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker To Soon Supply Batteries To Tesla: Report," by Rachit Vats, notes the significance of the news that Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co BYDDY will soon begin supplying batteries to Tesla Inc TSLA.

In "Is Netflix Exploring Acquisition Opportunities? Why Roku Stock Is Surging," Adam Eckert writes that Roku Inc ROKU

shares spiked higher this week on a report that the company may be in talks to be acquired by Netflix Inc NFLX.

The Bears

In "EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Traders Say Coinbase Refusing To Return Wrongly Deposited Funds Despite Having Access," Adrian Zmudzinski writes that investors say Coinbase Global Inc. COIN is refusing to return a significant amount of cryptocurrency to users.

"Cruise Prices Are Falling: Is It Still Too Early To Buy Carnival, Royal Caribbean & Norwegian Stock?" by Wayne Duggan, looks at why an analyst says 2023 is now looking like an increasingly difficult environment for Carnival Corp. CCL, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH.

In "Disney Fined $12K After Employee Breaks Both Arms In Workplace Accident," Phil Hall explains why the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the Walt Disney Co. DIS $12,431 after an employee broke both arms in a laundry facility.

