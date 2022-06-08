Is Netflix Exploring Acquisition Opportunities? Why Roku Stock Is Surging

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher Wednesday following a Business Insider report suggesting the company may be in talks to be acquired by Netflix Inc NFLX.

According to the report, citing people familiar with the matter, Roku has "abruptly" closed the employee window for trading and talks of a Netflix takeover are bouncing around within the company. The closing of the trading window for employee shares suggests that fundamental changes could be on the horizon.

Roku connects users to the streaming content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers.

ROKU Price Action: Roku shares have a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $75.03. It's down nearly 60% year-to-date.

The stock was up 5.41% at $98.47 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Roku.