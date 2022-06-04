Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Palantir, Coinbase, And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

It was a familiar feeling for investors during this holiday-shortened week, as all three indexes finishing lower. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.2% this week, while the Nasdaq and Dow each declined by almost 1%.

The latest jobs report showed hiring in the U.S. remained strong in May. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nonfarm payrolls grew by an additional 390,000 jobs last month, outpacing the 328,000 jobs economists were expecting to be added.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Is Amazon Stock Trading At A Valuation Not Seen 'Literally Since The IPO 20 Years Ago?'" Adam Eckert explains why a Truist Securities analyst says Amazon.com Inc's AMZN valuation has fallen too far, and how the company will overcome its current overstaffing issues.

"Tim Draper: Bitcoin's (BTC) Road To $250,000 Will Be Led By Women," by Samyuktha Sriram, looks at why billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks that Bitcoin’s BTC/USD

price will “blow past” $250,000 as women become more dominant in retail cryptocurrency spending.

"Palantir To Help Ukraine's Army Resist Russian Invasion, CEO Meets Zelenskyy," by Shanthi Rexaline, details how data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR has pledged support to help war-torn Ukraine as it continues to fight the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Bears

"Michael Saylor Has No Regrets About $4B Bitcoin Loss, Likens Apex Coin To 2001 Amazon Stock Or Pre-IPO Facebook," by Chris Katje, looks at how MicroStrategy Inc MSTR CEO Michael Saylor is reacting to the drop in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and how it's effecting on his own personal money and revenue from his software company.

"Elon Musk Wants To Slash 10% Tesla Jobs, Freeze Hiring Worldwide Due To 'Super Bad Feeling:' Report," by Shanthi Rexaline, outlines an email sent by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk warning of job cuts at the electric vehicle company.

In "Coinbase To Rescind Several Job Offers Amid Bearish Crypto Market," Samyuktha Sriram explains why cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN plans to extend its hiring freeze and rescind a number of accepted job offers.

