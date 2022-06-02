Twitter Says Bye, Bye To TweetDeck: 4 Alternatives For Mac Users

Twitter Inc’s TWTR said it is saying “goodbye” to its TweetDeck app for Apple Inc AAPL computers beginning July 1. Mac users left in the lurch still have some options at their disposal.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

TweetDeck On Web: TweetDeck’s handle on Twitter said users can use the app on the web instead of the discontinued Mac version. TweetDeck also pointed to their new preview, which is available by invitation only.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.



You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Twitter For Mac: The Twitter for Mac application is available for download from the Mac App Store. While the app is suitable for users that intend to compose a small number of tweets and peruse their Twitter feeds, it does not allow for the scheduling of tweets.

Scheduling of tweets is also available on Twitter's website. Hootsuite and Buffer are other web browser-based interfaces that offer this feature.

TweetBot for Mac: TweetBot offers features such as multiple timelines and costs $9.99 on the Mac App Store. There is a 14-day free trial available from the official website. The Twitter client offers both light and dark themes.

The interface for Tweetbot features drag-and-drop columns as well as an expandable sidebar to help narrow down the focus. Timeline filters, lists, and iCloud Sync are some of the available features.

Twitterrific for Mac: Available for download for $7.99, Twitterrific from The Iconfactory promises a clean, uncluttered timeline. There are multiple timelines available across multiple accounts. The app automatically syncs reading positions across multiple devices such as Macs, iPhones and iPads.

Read Next: Google Is Merging Its Video Conferencing Apps