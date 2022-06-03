ñol

Dogecoin Creator Says Every Token On Binance Chain Is 'Garbage'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 3, 2022 2:43 AM | 2 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus doesn’t see value in tokens built on the Binance Chain BNB/USD, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

What Happened: “There is no such thing as a “bscgem,” he said on Twitter, adding “that every token on that chain is garbage.”

According to him, every account that mentions BSC gems is likely a scam bot, a scumbag or an idiot.

See Also: IS BINANCE SMART CHAIN HERE TO STAY?

“100%. BSC has a centralized validator set. Nothing on that chain is trustless, including BNB. Everything there is the fruit of a poisonous tree,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Nothing on that chain will have any intrinsic value by the next halving unless Binance limit its ability to give free license to moonboys who only want to create ponzis,” said another.

Despite being in agreement with the Dogecoin creator’s comments, some users pointed out that DOGE was a meme coin that owed most of its success to the endorsement of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Markus responded by saying that he is “not the leader of dogecoin” and his objective is to be someone who “doesn’t bullsh*t in the crypto space, which is most full of bullsh*t.”

As of press time, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao had not responded to Markus’s comments. Last month, Benzinga reported that Binance Chain was looking to onboard several crypto projects that were based on the Terra LUNA/USD blockchain after its ecosystem collapsed.

Posted In: Billy MarkusBinance ChaindogecoinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets