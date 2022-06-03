Dogecoin Creator Says Every Token On Binance Chain Is 'Garbage'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus doesn’t see value in tokens built on the Binance Chain BNB/USD, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

What Happened: “There is no such thing as a “bscgem,” he said on Twitter, adding “that every token on that chain is garbage.”

people: i want crypto education



also people: shut up and make me richer you loser — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 2, 2022

According to him, every account that mentions BSC gems is likely a scam bot, a scumbag or an idiot.

“100%. BSC has a centralized validator set. Nothing on that chain is trustless, including BNB. Everything there is the fruit of a poisonous tree,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Nothing on that chain will have any intrinsic value by the next halving unless Binance limit its ability to give free license to moonboys who only want to create ponzis,” said another.

Despite being in agreement with the Dogecoin creator’s comments, some users pointed out that DOGE was a meme coin that owed most of its success to the endorsement of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

this has nothing to do with being humble, i'm not the leader of dogecoin, i made it 8 years ago and left the project 7.5 years ago. the only reason i am here is because elon raised a lot of attention to it, i am fully aware of this. my objective is not to prop up doge. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 2, 2022

Markus responded by saying that he is “not the leader of dogecoin” and his objective is to be someone who “doesn’t bullsh*t in the crypto space, which is most full of bullsh*t.”

As of press time, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao had not responded to Markus’s comments. Last month, Benzinga reported that Binance Chain was looking to onboard several crypto projects that were based on the Terra LUNA/USD blockchain after its ecosystem collapsed.