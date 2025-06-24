Jamie Dimon Says These Are The 3 Skills Businesses Seek, Admits 'We Are Short On Labor'

JPMorgan Chase JPM chief executive Jamie Dimon says U.S. companies are short on workers who can code software, secure networks and run complex projects.

What Happened: "We are short on labor," Dimon told the Business Roundtable's CEO Workforce Forum. "We all have needs for cyber, we all have needs for coding, we all have needs for programming … financial management and program management, things like that."

Dimon's remarks cut against forecasts of an entry-level "bloodbath" as artificial-intelligence tools automate routine office tasks. He argued the bottleneck is skills, not head count, and urged schools to embed industry credentials in their curriculum so graduates can "get out and get a good job."

"Too much focus in education has been on graduating college," he told Indianapolis TV last year. "It should be on jobs."

Dimon, who is also a board member of the New York Jobs CEO Council, also highlighted how some educational institutions are collaborating with the private sector to create programs that improve job readiness.

Why It Matters: Dimon's sentiment comes as young graduates enter a workforce where automation and AI are rapidly displacing entry-level positions.

Chris Hyams, the CEO of popular job-search platform Indeed, recently warned that "for about two-thirds of all jobs, 50% or more of those skills are things that today's generative AI can do reasonably well, or very well." Citing a study, which dissected roughly two million postings skill by skill, Hyams' blunt takeaway is that "pretty much every job is going to change if it's not changing already."

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google’s DeepMind, is also of the opinion that while AI is displacing certain jobs, it will also create new ones. Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg forsees AI evolving into a “midlevel engineer” capable of writing code, enabling small, talent-dense teams to develop high-quality products.

