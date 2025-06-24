The Real Budget Killer Isn't Big Purchases—It's The $20 Here, $20 There Habits That Quietly Empty Your Account

When people think about what wrecks their finances, they often point to big-ticket items: luxury cars, expensive vacations, or shopping sprees. But a recent thread on Reddit’s r/povertyfinance community suggests that it’s not the big things that do the most damage—it’s the little ones.

Today's Best Finance Deals

The Hidden Cost Of Everyday Spending

“In my experience the $20 here, $20 there purchases are what claw away at your checking faster than anything,” one person wrote. They listed small expenses like takeout or souvenirs as the real budget killers. Another commenter added, “I went through a few bank statements and was [shocked] to find how much money I’d thrown at the snack bar at work.”

Don't Miss

At least $100k in assets? Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Subscriptions came up repeatedly. “Having multiple subscriptions and getting comfortable about those price raises,” one post read. “Those things creep up and up and boom, one emergency, now you’re behind four more payments.”

YouTube TV in particular took a beating, with users shocked that it’s now $82.99 per month. “Wow. I thought it was like $30 or something,” one person replied. Another put it plainly: “The cost of YouTube TV should be a crime.”

Buy Now, Pain Later

Services like Klarna and Afterpay were described as dangerous because they give the illusion of affordability. “If you need to break a $15 burrito bowl into 4 payments, you need to be bringing your lunch with you,” one commenter said. Another admitted, “After almost two years… I am now officially freed from the demonic shackles of Klarna/Afterpay!!”

Helping Others, Hurting Yourself

The emotional burden of supporting family came up again and again. One person wrote, “I spent the last few years constantly helping my mom and siblings… I discovered that all of them hated me for ‘not doing anything to help them.'” Another commented, “Helping ungrateful family members/friends who are endless pits of need” was one of their biggest financial mistakes.

Car Payments And Credit Cards

Others pointed to massive car loans. “My last time I had a car payment was in 2015, and people now are paying $1,000+ a month for each car,” one commenter said. Others described financing depreciating items as a major financial misstep.

As for credit cards, people stressed that carrying a balance is never a good idea. “To me, it is absolutely not normal to carry a credit card balance,” one wrote. Others were frustrated by misinformation: “The amount of misinformation people spread about credit cards is insane. I swear it’s to justify their behavior ‘Oh, you should always keep a balance so your credit goes up.’ No, that’s not how that works.”

Small Habits, Big Impact

“Telling yourself, ‘It’s only x dollars’ $5, $10, $20… and suddenly you’re broke before payday and don’t know why,” summed up a recurring sentiment. From DoorDash to energy drinks, it’s the normalized, everyday purchases that add up.

Read Next:

Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $100.

Image: Shutterstock