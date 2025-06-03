Google's Demis Hassabis Says AI Natives Have 'Very Valuable' Jobs Waiting For Them, But They Need To Study These Subjects At School

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google’s DeepMind, believes that while AI is displacing certain jobs, it will also create new, “very valuable” roles, particularly for those adept at leveraging emerging technologies.

What Happened: Speaking at SXSW London, the former Nobel prize awardee emphasized that AI’s impact will surpass that of the Industrial Revolution, but he remains optimistic due to humanity’s adaptability. He noted that over the next five to ten years, AI will “supercharge” technically savvy individuals who are at the forefront of using these technologies.

According to a report by Business Insider, Hassabis highlighted that today’s children will grow up “AI native,” similar to how previous generations adapted to the internet. He advised students to focus on STEM subjects such as mathematics, physics, and computer science to understand the fundamentals of AI systems.

Additionally, he recommended that individuals experiment with the latest AI tools to discover innovative applications and use cases, stating, “I’d also be experimenting with all the latest AI systems and tools and seeing what’s the best way of utilising them and making use of them in useful and novel ways.”

See also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Defies European Slump With Norway Sales Growth In May: Model Y Comes To The Rescue

Despite the current job market shifts, with companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Alphabet Inc. using AI to automate tasks like coding, Hassabis remains optimistic about AI’s potential. He predicts that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), AI with capabilities equal to or exceeding human intelligence, could arrive by around 2030.

Why It Matters: Several prominent voices share Hassabis's optimism about AI's potential to create new jobs. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions AI evolving into a “midlevel engineer” capable of writing code, enabling small, talent-dense teams to develop high-quality products. He believes this transformation will lead to a tech industry revolution, urging startups to adapt and harness AI’s capabilities.

Mark Cuban believes AI will create more jobs too, recently hitting back at Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei‘s warning that people should be “worried” about the AI age. Meanwhile, Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang believes students should already try and harness what they can from AI to help improve career prospects and productivity.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Alphabet has received a growth score of 88.54%. Click here to see how it stacks up against the likes of Apple.



Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com