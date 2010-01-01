Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Benzinga Staff Writer

Nokia Amplifies India&#39;s 6G Aspirations With The Launch Of A Dedicated Lab In Bangalore
Nokia Amplifies India's 6G Aspirations With The Launch Of A Dedicated Lab In Bangalore
Nokia, already a global frontrunner in 6G evolution, aligns its efforts with international projects like the European 6G Flagship and the Next G Alliance in North America.
From Three Failed Ventures To A Multimillion-Dollar Startup You Interact With Daily: The Venky B Story
From Three Failed Ventures To A Multimillion-Dollar Startup You Interact With Daily: The Venky B Story
Opting for venture debt in 2017 over a Series A, Plivo has maintained their equity and avoided the pitfalls many SaaS companies face.
Dall-E 3 Now Available To Everyone For Free: Here&#39;s How To Access It
Dall-E 3 Now Available To Everyone For Free: Here's How To Access It
For those unfamiliar, Dall-E 3 is the brainchild of OpenAI, a research organization that's been at the forefront of AI innovations.
Amazon&#39;s &#39;Great Indian Festival&#39; Preparations: 1 Lakh New Hires Across Major Cities
Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' Preparations: 1 Lakh New Hires Across Major Cities
Amazon India boasts fulfilment centres scattered across 15 Indian states. These centres cumulatively offer a staggering 43 million cubic feet of storage space dedicated to seller inventory.
Why Policybazaar&#39;s Parent Company Shares Are In Focus Today
Why Policybazaar's Parent Company Shares Are In Focus Today
Current stock exchange data reveals that SVF Python II (Cayman) Limited, a SoftBank subsidiary, owns 4.39% of PB Fintech. After this sale, their ownership will reduce to 1.85%.
India&#39;s Smartphone Market Set To Triple In The Next Decade, Says Morgan Stanley
India's Smartphone Market Set To Triple In The Next Decade, Says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley's optimistic outlook on India's smartphone market aligns with the country's vision of a digital future.
India&#39;s First Semiconductor Chip Maker Files For IPO: Why Is It Significant?
India's First Semiconductor Chip Maker Files For IPO: Why Is It Significant?
Polymatech's journey began in 2019, and in a short span, the company has harnessed advanced European and Japanese technologies to craft high-calibre chips that resonate with global benchmarks.
H&amp;M Finds A New Online Home With Reliance Retail&#39;s Ajio
H&M Finds A New Online Home With Reliance Retail's Ajio
This new development doesn't spell the end for H&M and Myntra. Instead, it signifies H&M's intent to broaden its digital footprint.
This Adani Group Stock Is In Focus After Establishing Two New Subsidiaries
This Adani Group Stock Is In Focus After Establishing Two New Subsidiaries
Shares of ACC rose to an early high of ₹2016.90 apiece before dropping off on Thursday.
Pizza Price Cut Ahead of Cricket World Cup: Fact Or Fiction?
Pizza Price Cut Ahead of Cricket World Cup: Fact Or Fiction?
While smaller pizza brands have indeed been expanding their presence, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and offering competitive prices, is that really bothering the Domino's and Pizza Hut's of the world?
Amazon Takes Aim At Musk&#39;s Starlink In India? Project Kuiper Seeks SatCom License
Amazon Takes Aim At Musk's Starlink In India? Project Kuiper Seeks SatCom License
This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.
Why This Real Estate Giant&#39;s Stock Is Getting Hammered Today
Why This Real Estate Giant's Stock Is Getting Hammered Today
As things stand, there's enough evidence to charge the developer under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code but the company's yet to respond to these serious allegations.
Amazon Steps Up Challenge To Elon Musk&#39;s Starlink In India? Eyes Licence For Project Kuiper
Amazon Steps Up Challenge To Elon Musk's Starlink In India? Eyes Licence For Project Kuiper
The satellite internet arena is heating up with contenders like Starlink and Bharti Enterprises-backed OneWeb. Reliance Jio's satellite broadband arm, Jio Satellite Communications, which secured its licence last year, is also in the fray.
Nestle India To Mull Stock Split Soon: Here&#39;s What It Means For Stakeholders
Nestle India To Mull Stock Split Soon: Here's What It Means For Stakeholders
The company's performance in 2022 showcased total sales amounting to ₹16,790 crore and a net profit of ₹2,390 crore. Furthermore, they declared a dividend of ₹220 per equity share last year.
Why ICICI Securities Believes This Mid-Cap FMCG Major Could Surge By Another 19%
Why ICICI Securities Believes This Mid-Cap FMCG Major Could Surge By Another 19%
ICICI Securities projects that Marico's food segment revenue will soon outpace its edible oil sector.
Mark Mobius To Investors: Look Beyond India-Canada Spat, Focus On India&#39;s Growth Story
Mark Mobius To Investors: Look Beyond India-Canada Spat, Focus On India's Growth Story
Mobius, who remains bullish on India's growth trajectory, downplayed the significance of the recent diplomatic row between the two nations in a recent media interview.
Why Jindal Steel &amp; Power Shares Are In Focus Today
Why Jindal Steel & Power Shares Are In Focus Today
Rumours had been rife about Jindal Steel & Power's potential collaboration with the Venezuelan government to manage CVG Ferrominera Orinoco, the country's largest iron ore production facility.
How This Duo From IIT Kharagpur Went From Being Broke After A Failed Venture To Millionaires
How This Duo From IIT Kharagpur Went From Being Broke After A Failed Venture To Millionaires
With a clientele of 350 top restaurants in Bengaluru, Explorex is spreading its wings to Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, aiming to elevate the number of restaurant partners and targeting to process payment volumes of at least ₹600 crore this year.
Is Share Market Closed On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti?
Is Share Market Closed On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti?
On Friday, positive cues from global markets due to a decrease in US Treasury yields and crude oil prices led Indian stock markets to open higher.
Zerodha&#39;s CEO Believes Sovereign Gold Bonds Have Played A Key Role In Strengthening India&#39;s Financial Economy
Zerodha's CEO Believes Sovereign Gold Bonds Have Played A Key Role In Strengthening India's Financial Economy
The latest tranche of SGBs witnessed subscriptions to 11.67 trillion units, aggregating ₹6,914 crore, marking the highest since its inception in November 2015.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved