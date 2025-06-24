Bill Gates' Kids Were 'Stunned' To Find Warren Buffett Chowing Down On Oreos For Breakfast After A Sleepover—Naturally, They Demanded Some Too

If your kids woke up to find a billionaire eating cookies for breakfast, they'd probably demand some too. That's exactly what happened when Warren Buffett stayed over at Bill Gates' house — and casually cracked open a pack of Oreos first thing in the morning.

"One thing that was surprising to learn about Warren is that he has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was six years old," Gates wrote in a 2016 blog post marking 25 years of friendship.

"He did move past baby food, of course, but he mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. (That's one reason it's so fun to go out to dinner with him.) I remember one of the first times he stayed at our house and he opened up a package of Oreos to eat for breakfast. Our kids immediately demanded they have some too."

Buffett's sweet tooth is the stuff of legend. In a 2018 blog post, Gates brought the story up again, writing: "One of the first times he came to visit in Seattle, our kids were stunned when they saw him chowing down Oreos for breakfast."

It wasn't just a one-time thing. Over the years, Buffett's sugar habits have become a running joke between the billionaire buddies. Gates leaned into it in 2020 when he made an Oreo cake in honor of Buffett's 90th birthday — a tribute complete with Buffett's face drawn in chocolate icing and Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend" playing in the background.

While their friendship stretches far beyond cookie talk, the Oreo anecdote has become a symbol of the kind of light-hearted camaraderie that's defined their decades-long bond. Their relationship began in 1991, introduced by Gates' mother, and quickly deepened as Gates was impressed by Buffett's insight and integrity.

"Every time I'm with Warren, I'm reminded how lucky I am to know him – not just as one of the greatest investors and philanthropists of all time, but as a mentor and a friend," Gates posted on LinkedIn last month, congratulating Buffett as he announced he'd be handing the reins of Berkshire Hathaway to successor Greg Abel. "My life changed the day we met. I've learned so much from his integrity, humour, and generosity."

He included a black and white photo of the two mid-conversation—Gates laughing, Buffett smiling, a stack of papers in hand. A simple snapshot that captures the essence of their friendship.

Although their philanthropic paths may have shifted — with Buffett no longer pledging the bulk of his estate to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — Gates' public praise suggests no hard feelings. If anything, the Oreo story and birthday cake tribute point to the kind of enduring connection that can outlast business, legacy planning, and even a diet most doctors wouldn't recommend.

Because at the end of the day, not every billionaire can pull off eating cookies for breakfast. But Buffett never stopped being Buffett — and Gates, it seems, never stopped being a fan.

