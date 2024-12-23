Qualcomm, Limoneira And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Limoneira Company LMNR to report a quarterly loss at 7 cents per share on revenue of $42.45 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Limoneira shares gained 2% to $26.83 in after-hours trading.

Qualcomm Inc . QCOM bagged a key win in its legal battle against semiconductor design company Arm Holdings Plc . ARM . A federal jury in Delaware ruled that Qualcomm did not violate its licensing agreement with Arm, clearing a hurdle for the San Diego, California-headquartered chipmaker. Qualcomm shares gained 1.9% to $155.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL to post a quarterly loss at 16 cents per share before the opening bell. Anavex Life Sciences shares gained 0.2% to $8.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. BNRG shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Friday after the company said it was awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. Brenmiller Energy shares surged 12% to $0.8440 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital Inc. BLIN to post a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share on revenue of $3.87 million after the closing bell. Bridgeline Digital shares fell 0.7% to $1.48 in after-hours trading.

