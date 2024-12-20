Qualcomm Bags Win In Chips Licensing Trial Against Arm, But The Battle Is Not Over Yet

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM bagged a key win in its legal battle against semiconductor design company Arm Holdings Plc. ARM.

What Happened: A federal jury in Delaware ruled that Qualcomm did not violate its licensing agreement with Arm, clearing a hurdle for the San Diego, California headquartered chipmaker.

Qualcomm's win was the result of a mistrial after the jury could not resolve one of the three questions put before it for deliberation. This means Arm can take Qualcomm to the court once again in the future.

While the ruling said Qualcomm did not breach its licensing agreement with Arm, the jury could not determine if Nuvia is guilty of doing so. Nuvia is a startup that was acquired by Qualcomm in 2021 for $1.4 billion.

Qualcomm used Nuvia to bolster its Snapdragon X line of chips that power some Windows laptops. The company projected savings of up to $1.4 billion a year thanks to Nuvia acquisition.

Why It Matters: SoftBank Group-backed Arm threatened to cancel Qualcomm's chip design license ahead of the December trial.

Qualcomm's chips power many Android smartphones and tablets – these chip sales account for a large portion of the company's $39 billion revenue.

The company called it an attempt to "strong-arm a longtime partner."

"We are confident that Qualcomm’s rights under its agreement with Arm will be affirmed," a Qualcomm spokesperson said, according to the report.

Price Action: Qualcomm stock gained over 1.8% in after-hours trading to hover around $152.89, while Arm stock fell by over 1.4% to $132.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

