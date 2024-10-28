PROCEPT BioRobotics Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, Joins Monte Rosa Therapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Monday.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation PRCT rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

PROCEPT BioRobotics shares jumped 25% to $85.87 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc . GLUE shares jumped 60.5% to $7.85 after the company announced a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1 MGDs. The company will receive a $150 million upfront payment and is eligible for additional milestone payments.

. shares jumped 60.5% to $7.85 after the company announced a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1 MGDs. The company will receive a $150 million upfront payment and is eligible for additional milestone payments. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc . EYPT gained 33.6% to $12.69 after the company showed early trial data for DURAVYU for diabetic macular edema and announced improving vision and anatomy.

. gained 33.6% to $12.69 after the company showed early trial data for DURAVYU for diabetic macular edema and announced improving vision and anatomy. Revance Therapeutics, Inc . RVNC shares gained 25.5% to $5.89 after the company announced it entered into the sixth amendment to its exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane.

. shares gained 25.5% to $5.89 after the company announced it entered into the sixth amendment to its exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane. ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX gained 19.5% to $6.36.

. gained 19.5% to $6.36. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT rose 15.3% to $44.91. The stock may be moving amid possible volatility as traders evaluate his chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.

rose 15.3% to $44.91. The stock may be moving amid possible volatility as traders evaluate his chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Prothena Corporation pl c PRTA surged 15.3% to $17.66.

c surged 15.3% to $17.66. Serve Robotics Inc. SERV gained 13.8% to $11.09. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.

gained 13.8% to $11.09. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Vera Therapeutics, Inc . VERA rose 12.1% to $46.05 after the company reported 96-week eGFR stabilization on Saturday for its Phase 2b study of IgAN patients with Atacicept.

. rose 12.1% to $46.05 after the company reported 96-week eGFR stabilization on Saturday for its Phase 2b study of IgAN patients with Atacicept. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 10.3% to $19.21.

gained 10.3% to $19.21. TeraWulf Inc . WULF rose 10.2% to $7.03.

. rose 10.2% to $7.03. WeRide Inc . WRD gained 9% to $18.03.

. gained 9% to $18.03. N ewell Brands Inc . NWL rose 8.3% to $9.45. Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained Newell Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $13.

. rose 8.3% to $9.45. Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained Newell Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $13. MicroStrategy Incorporate d MSTR gained 7% to $251.00 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

d gained 7% to $251.00 amid a rise in Bitcoin. MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 6.3% to $18.14 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

