Nasdaq Dips 1%; US Durable Goods Orders Increase In July

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 1% on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.03% to 41,186.42 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 17,700.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.42% to 5,610.99.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed by 1.5% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc MRM shares shot up 187% to $7.12 after the company announced that its subsidiary MEDIROM MOTHER Labs formed a capital and business alliance with NFES Technologies.
- Shares of Prestige Wealth Inc PWM got a boost, surging 85% to $1.3850 after the company announced that it entered into a definitive acquisition agreement to purchase all shares of SPW Global.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML shares were also up, gaining 11% to $47.94 after announcing a $20 million share repurchase program.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Alarum Technologies Ltd. ALAR shares dropped 30% to $15.13 after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
- Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD were down 27% to $102.00 after the company announced downbeat quarterly sales.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC was down, falling 15% to $47.53 following fourth-quarter results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 3.6% to $77.54 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,547.00.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $29.815 on Monday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.2095.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.11%, Germany's DAX rose 0.01% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.33%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.06%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.48%.
The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell to 86.6 in August, recording the weakest level since February. Producer prices in Spain declined by 1.4% year-over-year in July versus a revised 3.2% decline in the earlier month.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.66%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.75%.
Economics
U.S. new orders for manufactured durable goods gained by 9.9% from the prior month in July, compared to a revised 6.9% plunge in the prior period.
