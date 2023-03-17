ñol


Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2023

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 17, 2023 7:16 AM | 1 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.73 million.

• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $938.15 million.

• GigaCloud Tech GCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $128.00 million.

• XPeng XPEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $834.05 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $101.47 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.71 million.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

