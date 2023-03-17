Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.73 million.
• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $938.15 million.
• GigaCloud Tech GCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $128.00 million.
• XPeng XPEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $834.05 million.
• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $101.47 million.
• Tuniu TOUR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.71 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.