Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Tyson Foods Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 80 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.15% to 33,875.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,900.97. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.59% to 4,112.13.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose by 0.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Genie Energy Ltd. GNE , up 9%, and Cadiz Inc. CDZI , up 4%.

, up 9%, and , up 4%. In trading on Monday, materials shares dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods Inc TSN reported first-quarter financial results that came in below average analyst estimates.

Tyson Foods said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 2.5% year-over-year to $13.26 billion, which missed consensus estimates of $13.52 billion. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which missed the average analyst estimates of $1.36 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Omeros Corporation OMER shares shot up 50% to $4.6456 after the company announced it received a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical.

Shares of Catalent, Inc. CTLT got a boost, shooting 22% to $68.28 following a media report stating Danaher is interested in acquiring Catalent.

got a boost, shooting 22% to $68.28 following a media report stating Danaher is interested in acquiring Catalent. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares were also up, gaining 29% to $3.6399. Shares of several AI related stocks traded higher amid continued momentum in AI related stocks.

Equities Trading DOWN

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares tumbled 60% to $6.82 after the company priced its $10.2 million offering at $8 per unit consisting of stock and warrants

Shares of Alset Inc. AEI were down 32% to $2.1050 after the company priced its $3.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock.

were down 32% to $2.1050 after the company priced its $3.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock. Asset Entities Inc ASST was down, falling 25% to $2.66. Asset Entities filed prospectus related to 1.5 million shares of Class B common stock that may be sold by selling stockholders.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $74.35 while gold traded up 0.2% at $1,881.10.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $22.265 on Monday while copper fell 0.4% to $4.0390.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.78%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.82% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.72%. The German DAX fell 0.84% French CAC 40 fell 1.34% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.27%.

Retail sales in the Eurozone dropped 2.7% month-over-month in December, recording the highest decline since April. The S&P Global Eurozone construction PMI climbed to 46.1 in January from the earlier month's reading of 42.6.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK construction PMI fell 0.4 points from a month ago to a reading of 48.4 in January, while new car sales in the country climbed by 14.7% from a year ago to 131,994 units in January. The S&P Global Italy construction PMI rose to 48.2 in January from 47.0 in the prior month, while French construction PMI climbed for the second consecutive month to 48.4 in January.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.67%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 2.02% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.76%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.55%.

Retail sales in Australia dropped by 3.9% month-over-month to AUD 34.47 billion in December.

Economics

There were no major economic releases Monday.

