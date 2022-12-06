Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares fell by just 0.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Enel Chile S.A. ENIC, up 7%, and ONE Gas, Inc. OGS, up 4%.



In trading on Tuesday, energy shares dipped by 2.9%.



Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT shares shot up 32% to $11.90 after NRG Energy announced it will acquire the company for $12 per share in cash.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG got a boost, shooting 20% to $69.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares were also up, gaining 97% to $1.5450 after the company announced a definitive agreement of its partnership with Akeso to in-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab.

Equities Trading DOWN

Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 75% to $2.3691 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP were down 36% to $0.2512 after the company announced discontinuation of zandelisib development outside of Japan following a recent FDA meeting.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED was down, falling 35% to $1.6550 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.3% to $73.62 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,782.30.



Silver traded down 0.5% to $22.315 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.81.



Euro zone



European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.58%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.61% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.46%. The German DAX declined 0.72%, French CAC 40 fell 0.14% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.15%.

The S&P Global construction PMI for the Eurozone dropped to 43.6 in November from 44.9 in the previous month, while French construction PMI declined to 40.7 in November from 44.3. The S&P Global German construction PMI declined to 41.5 from 43.8, while factory orders in Germany rose by 0.8% month-over-month during October.



The S&P Global/CIPS construction PMI for the UK dropped to a three-month low of 50.4 for November, while retail sales in the country rose 4.1% year-over-year in November. The S&P Global Italy construction PMI rose to 52 in November from 48.1 in the previous month.

Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.24% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.40%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.02%.

Household spending in Japan increased by 1.2% from the previous year during October, while average cash earnings in the country climbed by 1.8% year-over-year in October.

The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 25 bps to 3.1% at its recent meeting. Australia unexpectedly reported a current deficit of AUD 2.3 billion during Q3, versus market estimates of a AUD 6.2 billion surplus.

Economics

The US trade gap increased to a four-month high of $78.2 billion in October versus a revised gao of $74.1 billion in September. Exports from the US fell by $1.9 billion to $256.6 billion in October, while imports rose by $2.2 billion to $334.8 billion in October.

The Logistics Manager’s Index declined for a second month to a reading of 53.6 in November from 57.5 in the previous month.

COVID-19 Update

