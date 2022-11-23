ñol

Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 3:56 AM | 1 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VIA optronics VIAO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.96 million.

• Deere DE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.11 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.

• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aurora Mobile JG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.14 million.

• Partner Communications Co PTNR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $313.17 million.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $77.39 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $234.11 million.

• Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lufax Holding LU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

