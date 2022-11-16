S&P 500 Down 0.8%; Lowe's Earnings Top Expectations

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1.5% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.07% to 33,569.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.46% to 11,192.35. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.78% to 3,960.53.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped 1% on Wednesday. Leading the sector was strength from Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO and Pure Cycle Corporation PCYO.



In trading on Wednesday, energy dipped by 1.9%.



Top Headline

Lowe's Companies LOW reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY22 EPS guidance.

Lowe's reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year to $23.48 billion, beating the consensus of $23.13 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.27 beat the analyst consensus of $3.10.

Equities Trading UP

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares shot up 51% to $4.2020. InMed Pharmaceuticals advanced neurodegenerative disease program with Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada alliance grant funding.

shares shot up 51% to $4.2020. InMed Pharmaceuticals advanced neurodegenerative disease program with Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada alliance grant funding. Shares of Lizhi Inc. LIZI got a boost, shooting 11% to $0.7959 after the company swung to a profit for the third quarter.

got a boost, shooting 11% to $0.7959 after the company swung to a profit for the third quarter. Sportradar Group AG SRAD shares were also up, gaining 15% to $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.



Equities Trading DOWN

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD shares tumbled 31% to $3.4150 after the company announced an offering of tangible equity units.

shares tumbled 31% to $3.4150 after the company announced an offering of tangible equity units. Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY were down 30% to $2.2550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

were down 30% to $2.2550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Kidpik Corp. PIK was down, falling 23% to $0.8357 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.7% to $84.56 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,777.30.



Silver traded down 0.1% to $21.49 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.4% to $3.7670.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.99%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.25% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.06%. The German DAX dipped 1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.52% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.68%.



The annual inflation rate in Italy accelerated to 11.8% in October, the highest level in 37 years. Core producer prices in the UK rose by 13.3 percent year-over-year in October, while annual inflation rate in the UK increased to 11.1% in October from 10.1% in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.14% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.47%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.45%.

Average new home prices in China declined by 1.6% year-over-year in October, while Japan's core machinery orders dipped 4.6% from a month ago in September. Australian wage price index rose by 3.1% year-over-year in the third quarter.



Economics

The NAHB housing market index fell for an 11th consecutive month to a reading of 33 in November from 38 in the previous month.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories rose by 0.4% from a month ago in September.

Industrial production fell 0.1% month-over-month in October.

Retail sales in the US rose 1.3% month-over-month in October, notching the biggest rise in eight months.

US export prices fell 0.3% from a month ago in October, while import prices fell by 0.2%.

US crude oil inventories dropped by 5.4 million barrels in the week ended November 11th, the EIA said.



