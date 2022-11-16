ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

S&P 500 Down 0.8%; Lowe's Earnings Top Expectations

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 16, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
S&P 500 Down 0.8%; Lowe's Earnings Top Expectations

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1.5% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.07% to 33,569.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.46% to 11,192.35. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.78% to 3,960.53.

Also check this: Volatility In Markets Increases Following Report Of Poland Missile Attack


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Utilities shares jumped 1% on Wednesday. Leading the sector was strength from Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO and Pure Cycle Corporation PCYO.


In trading on Wednesday, energy dipped by 1.9%.


Top Headline

 

Lowe's Companies LOW reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY22 EPS guidance.

Lowe's reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year to $23.48 billion, beating the consensus of $23.13 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.27 beat the analyst consensus of $3.10.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares shot up 51% to $4.2020. InMed Pharmaceuticals advanced neurodegenerative disease program with Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada alliance grant funding.
  • Shares of Lizhi Inc. LIZI got a boost, shooting 11% to $0.7959 after the company swung to a profit for the third quarter.
  • Sportradar Group AG SRAD shares were also up, gaining 15% to $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.


Equities Trading DOWN

  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD shares tumbled 31% to $3.4150 after the company announced an offering of tangible equity units.
  • Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY were down 30% to $2.2550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Kidpik Corp. PIK was down, falling 23% to $0.8357 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.


Also check out: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Media Picks, Here They Are


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.7% to $84.56 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,777.30.


Silver traded down 0.1% to $21.49 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.4% to $3.7670.


Euro zone


European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.99%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.25% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.06%. The German DAX dipped 1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.52% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.68%.


The annual inflation rate in Italy accelerated to 11.8% in October, the highest level in 37 years. Core producer prices in the UK rose by 13.3 percent year-over-year in October, while annual inflation rate in the UK increased to 11.1% in October from 10.1% in the prior month.

 

Asia Pacific Markets


Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.14% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.47%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.45%.

Average new home prices in China declined by 1.6% year-over-year in October, while Japan's core machinery orders dipped 4.6% from a month ago in September. Australian wage price index rose by 3.1% year-over-year in the third quarter.


Economics

 

  • The NAHB housing market index fell for an 11th consecutive month to a reading of 33 in November from 38 in the previous month.
  • Manufacturers’ and trade inventories rose by 0.4% from a month ago in September.
  • Industrial production fell 0.1% month-over-month in October.
  • Retail sales in the US rose 1.3% month-over-month in October, notching the biggest rise in eight months.
  • US export prices fell 0.3% from a month ago in October, while import prices fell by 0.2%.
  • US crude oil inventories dropped by 5.4 million barrels in the week ended November 11th, the EIA said.


Check out this: Entera Bio And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 99,974,380 cases with around 1,100,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,667,740 cases and 530,530 deaths, while France reported over 37,182,160 COVID-19 cases with 157,930 deaths. In total, there were at least 641,101,820 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,618,530 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryHome Improvement RetailMid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets