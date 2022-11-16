Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Media Picks, Here They Are

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Here's a look at some of the big media stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

The Walt Disney Company DIS

Recent Analyst Ratings

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock on November 9, 2022, but lowered the price target from $137 to $118.

analyst maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock on November 9, 2022, but lowered the price target from $137 to $118. Accuracy Rate: 34%

34% JP Morgan’s analyst Philip Cusick reiterated an Overweight rating on the company's stock on November 9, 2022, but cut the price target from $145 to $135.

analyst reiterated an Overweight rating on the company's stock on November 9, 2022, but cut the price target from $145 to $135. Accuracy Rate: 51%

51% Recent News: Disney recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Recent Analyst Ratings

Truist Securities analyst Greg Miller maintained a Hold rating on the company’s stock on October 28, 2022, but lowered the price target from $45 to $34.

analyst maintained a Hold rating on the company’s stock on October 28, 2022, but lowered the price target from $45 to $34. Accuracy Rate: 38%

38% Deutsche Bank’s analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Buy rating on the company’s stock on October 18, 2022, but slashed the price target from $54 to $50.

analyst maintained a Buy rating on the company’s stock on October 18, 2022, but slashed the price target from $54 to $50. Accuracy Rate: 53%

53% Recent News: Comcast, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX

Recent Analyst Ratings

B of A Securities analyst Jessica Ehrlich reinstated a Buy rating on the company’s stock on November 15, 2022, with a price target of $370.

analyst reinstated a Buy rating on the company’s stock on November 15, 2022, with a price target of $370. Accuracy Rate: 33%

33% Morgan Stanley’s analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the company's stock on October 25, 2022, and raised the price target from $230 to $250.

analyst maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the company's stock on October 25, 2022, and raised the price target from $230 to $250. Accuracy Rate: 67%

67% Recent News: Netflix, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 results and reported global streaming paid net additions of 2.41 million.

Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR

Recent Analyst Ratings