Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 4.4% on Thursday. Leading the sector was strength from Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE and Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.



In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 1.2%.



Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares shot up 41% to $4.13 after the company announced the Coca-Cola Company recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.

got a boost, shooting 13% to $18.00 following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology. Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI shares were also up, gaining 12% to $28.80. Kroger is said to be in talks to combine with rival Albertsons, Bloomberg said.



Equities Trading DOWN

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD shares tumbled 79% to $6.66 after the company announced its RELIANCE III study did not achieve its primary endpoint.

were down 19% to $0.7375 after jumping 216% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC was down, falling 53% to $0.1225 after the company reported higher dose cohorts for OTO-413 demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement for patients from baseline.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $89.10, while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,673.60.



Silver traded down 0.4% to $18.87 on Thursday while copper rose 1.2% to $3.4655.



Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.85%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.35% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.21%. The German DAX climbed 1.51%, French CAC 40 rose 1.04% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.56%.

Annual inflation rate in Germany was confirmed at a rate of 10% for the month September.

Economics

The annual inflation rate in the US eased for the third straight month to 8.2% in September, the lowest in seven months, down from 8.3% in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 8.1%.

US initial jobless claims rose by 9,000 to a six-week high level of 228,000 in the week ending October 8th.

US natural-gas supplies climbed 125 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

US crude oil inventories rose by 9.88 million barrels in the week ended October 7th, the EIA said.



COVID-19 Update

