Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "extreme fear" zone ahead of the release of several earnings and inflation data.

Core prices increased 0.6% in August with analysts expecting prices slowing to 0.4% for September. Overall prices might rise 0.2% in September following August's 0.1% gain.

The Dow fell 0.10% to close at 29,210.85 on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.33% to 3,577.03. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% to settle at 10,417.10 in the previous session.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA and The Progressive Corporation PGR, scheduled for release today.

Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Morgan Stanley MS Wells Fargo & Company WFC, and Citigroup Inc. C will report earnings on Friday.

At a current reading of 19.0, the index remained in the "extreme fear" zone.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.