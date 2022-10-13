Cameco, Kinnate Biopharma And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 35% to close at $15.10 after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 29.6% to close at $10.02.

declined 29.6% to close at $10.02. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE shares fell 26.7% to close at $8.12. Kinnate Biopharma late Tuesday reported 'Initial site activation was slower than expected due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a limited number of efficacy evaluable patients to-date in the relevant population at the predicted efficacious dose'

Cameco Corporation CCJ fell 13.6% to close at $22.30 after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.

Rumble Inc. RUM dipped 13.2% to close at $10.21.

Enviva Inc. EVA dropped 13.1% to close at $51.23 after Blue Orca issued a bearish report on the stock.

Nutex Health Inc. NUTX declined 12.1% to close at $0.5540. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update.

Blend Labs, Inc. BLND fell 12.1% to close at $2.25.

fell 12.1% to close at $2.25. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell 11.7% to close at $13.17. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA dropped 11.6% to close at $18.24.

Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 11.1% to settle at $1.04.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dipped 10.8% to close at $6.03. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 10.5% to close at $4.62.

fell 10.5% to close at $4.62. VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 9.3% to close at $6.55 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 8.4% to close at $26.87.

fell 8.4% to close at $26.87. Albemarle Corporation ALB dropped 7.9% to close at $251.45.