Cameco, Kinnate Biopharma And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 5:29 AM | 2 min read
Cameco, Kinnate Biopharma And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 35% to close at $15.10 after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 29.6% to close at $10.02.
  • Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE shares fell 26.7% to close at $8.12. Kinnate Biopharma late Tuesday reported 'Initial site activation was slower than expected due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a limited number of efficacy evaluable patients to-date in the relevant population at the predicted efficacious dose'
  • Cameco Corporation CCJ fell 13.6% to close at $22.30 after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM dipped 13.2% to close at $10.21.
  • Enviva Inc. EVA dropped 13.1% to close at $51.23 after Blue Orca issued a bearish report on the stock.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX declined 12.1% to close at $0.5540. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. BLND fell 12.1% to close at $2.25.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell 11.7% to close at $13.17. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA dropped 11.6% to close at $18.24.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 11.1% to settle at $1.04.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dipped 10.8% to close at $6.03. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 10.5% to close at $4.62.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 9.3% to close at $6.55 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 8.4% to close at $26.87.
  • Albemarle Corporation ALB dropped 7.9% to close at $251.45.

