Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Conagra Brands CAG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Constellation Brands STZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Landec LNDC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.74 million.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $83.42 million.

• McCormick & Co MKC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Educational Development EDUC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.40 million.

• Park Aerospace PKE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Levi Strauss LEVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Aehr Test Systems AEHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• Accolade ACCD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $82.86 million.

• IDT IDT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.